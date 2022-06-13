Western Advocate
Our People

Brett Greentree honoured with Meritorious Award in Queen's Birthday Honours list

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
June 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRAISE: Brett Greentree. Photo: Jacinta Dickins

Brett Greentree often feels like he is hacking the system, being paid to do what he loves every singe day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Senior Journalist

Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.