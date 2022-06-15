LUKE Gillmer had to fight his way to the finish line then he had to fight back the emotion when talking about his efforts and that of his fellow Bathurst triathletes in the Cairns Ironman.
Both Gillmer and Fran Grady covered the gruelling 3.9 kilometre swim, 179.5km cycle and 42.2km run course in personal best time on Sunday.
Grady won her 60-64 years female division and Gillmer was third in the male 40-44 years division - efforts which earned them a ticket to the Ironman World Championships in Kona.
Fellow Bathurst triathlete Keith Tuynman made it to the finish line as well, an effort which marked his 10th completion of the Cairns event.
Grady covered the course in a time of 13 hours, 37 minutes and 48 seconds, shaving nearly an hour off her personal best time.
"She was amazing, she was just flying on the run," Gillmer said.
"She does these ultra marathons and when she got near and was in second, I thought 'If she gets near this leading person then she's got no chance because Fran runs all day'.
"It was so windy and she weighs nothing - I have no idea how she does it, she is just an incredible person and is so inspiring.
"I was really emotional with my result, but to see Fran win an Ironman, and an Asia Pacific title ... it's just incredible."
Gillmer was able to watch Grady cross the line as he had earlier finished in a time of 9:42.44.
He did a 55:50 split for the swim and took just under five hours to complete the cycle course. Gillmer pushed particularly hard between kilometres 106 and 121 on the bike as he averaged over 38km/hr.
"It was a big surprise actually, I was really, really over the moon, I just got home by nine seconds over the fourth placed competitor, so it was a really close finish," he said.
"That's my fastest ever bike split, I was very aggressive on the bike and it paid off because my overall time was good. I did suffer on the run as a consequence, but overall I had a really, really impressive time.
"I'm 40 this year and I've got three kids and a four-month-old - I thought this was beyond me. I just wanted to prove I could still do it, it was great."
As Gillmer pointed out, he suffered on the run leg. But with the support of Tuynman he was able to muster a final effort which got him on the podium and the Kona ticket.
"I suffered a lot out there to get that result. I was going really slow until about five kilometres to go, but Keith was with me, he was in his first lap and said 'Just go for it, just run'," Gillmer said.
"He was inspirational to me, basically for 10 kilometres on the run, I was in a really bad way, we ended up next to each other. He paced me and he talked to me and he coached me through it and when it got to that last point he told me to go for it.
"I took off and I had no idea where I finished. But then you cross the line and you see those results, it's incredible.
"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't have got that place, so it's really special you know. People don't see the running in the cold and rain at night and on Sunday morning for six hours in winter and we did that together - he's been very significant in my result this year."
Gillmer said he had no idea that he was on track for a personal best performance.
"Not at all, maybe that's why it happened because I was relaxed," he said.
"Just when the opportunities came up during the day to go fast I went for it. I had no expectations and sometimes that's when the best things happen because there's no pressure."
As for Tuynman, he battled on after Gillmer had crossed the finish line in order to complete Cairns for the 10th time.
He stopped the clock at 12:34.36 to place 23rd in his 55-59 years age group.
"It was his 10th race, he was going really well, he was fit and we trained together. He got a cramp out on the bike and that affected him, but he had a good strategy," Gillmer said.
"He suffers, but he's incredible, he's a warrior, he comes here every year."
Bathurst's Peta Cutler also entered Cairns, but suffering from the flu she withdrew 75km into the cycle leg.
Those impressive efforts weren't the only reason for the Bathurst triathlon community to be proud. There were good results in the Cairns Ironman 70.3 event as well.
Terry Roberts placed second in his men's 60-64 years category as he stopped the clock in 5:07.40, while former Bathurst resident Cait Davis was second in her 25-29 years division and the ninth fastest female overall with her 4:54.49.
Steve Vollebergh also produced a might effort as he completed his first 70.3 event in 8:03.18.
"This little town, it just blows me away we have so many awesome results," Gillmer said.
