Luke Gillmer and Fran Grady clock personal best times at Cairns Ironman

By Anya Whitelaw
June 15 2022 - 2:00am
CAMARADERIE: Bathurst triathletes Keith Tuynman and Luke Gillmer trained together for the Cairns Ironman and on Sunday both men made it to the finish line.

LUKE Gillmer had to fight his way to the finish line then he had to fight back the emotion when talking about his efforts and that of his fellow Bathurst triathletes in the Cairns Ironman.

