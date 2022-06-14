The Beyer-Garratt 6029 was in Bathurst on Monday, as it made a trip out to Orange and back.
Sold out weeks in advance, the iconic steam train travelled from Bathurst through Perthville, Blayney, Millthorpe and Spring Hill, before arriving in Orange.
The train ran on Friday for school children, while there were small runs out towards Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday.
More than 4000 people purchased a ticket to ride Australia's largest operating steam locomotive, some of whom even turned up in vintage attire.
While the Beyer-Garratt 6029 was in service from 1954 to 1972, the carriages were built between 1919 and 1939.
The train was brought to Bathurst courtesy of Transport Heritage NSW, who were also behind the successful visit of the 3801 locomotive last year.
