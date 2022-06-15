AN additional 70,000 people will receive fee-free training as part of a plan by the NSW Government to turbocharge the state's skills-led recovery and help more people get the skills they need for the jobs they want.
The 2022-23 NSW Budget will invest $82.7 million over four years to help people unlock opportunities for jobs.
This is a great opportunity for people looking for their first job, a new job or a better job to get skilled and work in rewarding careers.
This investment will deliver tens of thousands of new apprentices, trainees and full qualifications to help people get skilled for in-demand jobs such as builders, hairdressers, carpenters, chefs, electricians and those in the critical early childhood, aged care and disability care sectors.
This new investment in fee-free training is on top of 100,000 fee-free apprenticeships and 70,000 fee-free traineeships already being delivered by the NSW Government.
It will remove financial barriers for people wanting to undertake vocational education and training and turbocharge the take-up of skills to help grow the economy.
The NSW Government is leading the nation in supporting people to get skilled for jobs to help grow the economy.
This budget cements the golden era for skills and training in NSW; there has never been a better time to get the skills you need to unlock a first job, a new job or a better job.
For more details on training available, visit education.nsw.gov.au/skills-nsw.
LOCAL families will soon be able to cut their energy bills with solar and home appliance upgrades thanks to a $128 million Energy Bill Buster program in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
The NSW Government is committed to easing cost of living pressures for families by equipping them with the appliances that will help drive down their energy bills.
The Energy Bill Busters program allows eligible households to swap their annual Low Income Household rebate for a lump sum contribution to a free solar system or a home appliance upgrade.
Around a third of NSW households are currently receiving an energy rebate to help them with their energy bills.
Eligible households can apply to get a free solar system that can save you up to $600 each year, instead of the annual $285 Low Income Household Rebate.
The Energy Bill Buster program follows the NSW Government's recent announcement to increase the number of vouchers available under the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance scheme by 25 per cent to $400 per transaction for households struggling to pay their electricity and gas bills.
The 2022-23 budget includes funding to initially help up to 30,000 households under the program, with further funding to be considered based on uptake.
Households can find out more and register their interest at www.energysaver.nsw.gov.au/rebate-swap.
