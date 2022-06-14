Bathurst's average fuel price the cheapest in the state

BATHURST motorists have access to some of the best fuel prices in NSW, but they still need to be smart when they fill up to make the most of the savings.
As of Tuesday, the average price for regular unleaded fuel was 185.7 cents per litre.
A spokesperson for the NRMA said this was an excellent average.
"That is actually the cheapest in the state currently, which is really great," they said.
"In Sydney you can traditionally get some really good prices, but we have just turned and are heading to the top our cycle, so it means that we're likely getting to about $2.16, $2.17 and we're certainly not expecting Bathurst to hit anywhere near those prices, which is really good."
While Bathurst is leading when it comes to unleaded prices, diesel isn't performing as well.
The average in Bathurst on Tuesday was 211 cents per litre, placing it 15th out of the more than 50 locations monitored by the NRMA.
The NRMA spokesperson said the fuel prices are the result of a volatile oil market.
"At the moment, globally world oil prices are being quite volatile. They're going up and going down quite quickly, so it's a little bit harder to predict," they said.
"What we do know is that they have gone up a little over the past couple of months and so we are now seeing those prices flow on to the regions.
"There's been no huge jumps recently, so we're not expecting to see any huge jumps in prices in the regions, but 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most volatile years we've ever had with world oil prices, so we've got to wait and see what happens."
People are encouraged to be aware of the prices around them to ensure they don't pay any more than they need to.
There continues to be big price discrepancies between the retailers in Bathurst, to the point where people could be paying around $8 more on a tank of fuel depending where they shop.
"Bathurst is the cheapest in the state right now, so if you are thinking of heading anywhere in the next few weeks, certainly think about filling up before you go," the NRMA spokesperson said.
"That being said, there is a 14-cent gap between the cheapest and most expensive petrol station for regular unleaded in Bathurst, so that can be a saving of about $8, so certainly make sure you know what the prices are."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the best price for regular unleaded in Bathurst was 177.7 cents per litre at the United on Durham Street.
This retailer also had the best price for diesel at 205.9 cents per litre, and for e10, which was priced at 175.7 cents per litre.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
