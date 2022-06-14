Western Advocate

Unions NSW to hold 'vigil' outside Bathurst MP Paul Toole's office

Updated June 14 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
SOMETHING TO SAY: A number of protests have been held outside Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's office this year.

MEMBER for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole's office will again be a focus for protest when locals gather to mark the 10th anniversary of a change to the workers' compensation system.

