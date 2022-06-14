MEMBER for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole's office will again be a focus for protest when locals gather to mark the 10th anniversary of a change to the workers' compensation system.
Nurses, those opposed to an expansion of coal projects in the Central West and members of the Public Service Association have all held separate protests outside the MP's Howick Street office in recent months.
Advertisement
On Wednesday morning (June 15), Unions NSW will hold what it says is a vigil to recognise "the injured workers who have suffered while on the NSW workers' compensation system".
Unions NSW says that after the NSW Coalition's 2012 changes to the workers' compensation system, benefit payments declined by 25 per cent "in just five years at the same time [as] the fund's surplus increased by the billions".
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey said the current system had "failed workers across the state and is in urgent need of reform to put injured workers first".
He said the "restoration to health and employment of sick and injured workers" must become a legislated goal of the NSW Government's insurer, icare.
Then NSW Treasurer (and now NSW Premier) Dominic Perrottet apologised in 2020 to workers who had been let down by icare.
"I'm truly sorry for any injured worker who has not received the support and care they need. That is exactly what the workers' compensation scheme is set up to achieve," he told ABC radio. "There have clearly been failings here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.