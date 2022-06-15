Western Advocate

Ready to reflect, remember and pay tribute | Mayor's Say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:30am
DONATION: Mayor Robert Taylor, Mathew Rattray and Lee Harris from the Packard Automobile Club and Dr Laura Stephens, nursing unit manager Shirley Roberts and general manager Cathy Marshall from Bathurst Base Hospital.

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the community.

