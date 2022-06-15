NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the community.
It's also a time for remembrance, reflection and community pride.
This year, NAIDOC Week will be celebrated from Sunday, July 3 to Sunday, July 10.
In the lead-up to NAIDOC Week, council will host an event which will include a flag-raising ceremony, performances and speeches, followed by a lunch catered by Indigenous Cultural Adventures.
The event will be held on Thursday, June 30 at BMEC starting at 11am.
There will also be a campaign running throughout the week that will profile seven local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who demonstrate this year's theme, "Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!".
I would like to encourage everyone to get involved in this wonderful community celebration.
I VISITED the Bathurst Railway Station last Friday to check out the 6029 Beyer-Garratt steam locomotive which was in town for the long weekend.
The train toured along the Main Western Line from Bathurst station to Wimbledon and back.
The 6029 is a Beyer-Garratt-type steam locomotive, meaning it has two engine units powered by a single boiler.
It is Australia's largest operating steam locomotive, and recently returned to NSW Government ownership after a period of private ownership, before which it was restored by volunteers at the Canberra Railway Museum.
It was great to see so many local school-children had a chance to take the trip and many more residents and visitors enjoying the experience on the weekend.
THE Packard Automobile Club of NSW donated $4500 to the paediatric unit at the hospital this week.
The funds were raised by the club's rally in Bathurst last month.
The money will be used for resuscitation training equipment and to refresh and update the outdoor area of the paediatric unit.
