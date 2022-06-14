Rink five: Anne Pickstone, Jeff Robston, Peter Zylstra and Micheal Nobes took on Graham Scott, Val Zylstra, Mel Parker and Tiger Smith. As this was a fours team there was no pairs. In the singles match Peter battled it out against Tiger, with tiger winning 19-10. In the first triples match the teams were deadlocked on the last to come out with a draw, 12 all. And in the second triples match Team Nobes proved they had what it takes to win 17-19.