With the on set of winter conditions this week, it made for challenging conditions to play and try and keep warm in the same process. This week we also crowned the 2022 Minor Singles Champion, so this is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 07 June 2022
Rink six: John Toole, Peter Drew and Max Elms were level on the 14th (14 all) against Kevin Arrow, Brian Hope and Ron McGarry. The scores were level again on the 17th (16 all) and again on the 20th (18 all). It came down to the last end to find the winner which was Team McGarry winning 19-18.
Rink seven: Terry Chifley, Graham Scott and Dave Josh were close to the opposition early against Robert Raithby, Greg Hallett and Peter Zylstra. The first 12 ends it was neck and neck, but then Team Josh opened up a gap to storm away with the win 19-11.
Saturday 11 June 2022
Rink two: John Toole and Noel Witney were far too good against John Bosson and Des Sanders. With a 19-9 lead by the 17 th, Team Witney looked set for victory with a comfortable win 30-11.
Rink three: Terry Clark (swing bowler), Max Elms and Laci Koszta were level on the 5 th (4 all) against Terry Clark, Jeff Adams and Mick McDonald. From there the match was all Team McDonalds way who ran away with the win 19-10.
Rink four: Peter Mathis and Tim Pickstone made short work of the opposition of Darryl Shurmer and Dave Josh. Team Pickstone was well out in front by the 15 th (18-5) and from there made it look too easy winning 25-15.
Rink five - Men's Minor Singles Championship - FINAL: Ron McGarry and Michael Nobes went head to head in an attempt to find the champion. Ron took the lead early with a 14-8 lead by the 11th. But Mick wasn't going to give up without a fight, coming to level the match on the 17 th (14 all). From here Mick took control of the scoring opportunities and took the win 25-17. Congratulation Mick, welcome to A grade.
Sunday 12 June 2022
With the long weekend upon us there was a great turnout for a new concept of play. Everyone was excited to try out the Single, Pairs and Triples competition. The Teams were made up of the triples Team, but prior to playing the Triples match the teams were split up into pairs and singles. Hopefully this is how it went down:
Rink one: Terry James, Leonie McGarry and Tim Pickstone were against Liz Draper, Ted Parker and Noel Witney. In the singles game Tim and Noel fought it out over 15 ends with Tim coming out on top 16-8. In the Pairs game Terry and Leonie took on Liz and Ted with Leonie and Terry winning 19-6. The Triples Match saw Team Witney fight back to win 24-21.
Rink two: John Bosson, Jeff Adams and Paul Francis took on Greg Quartly-Scott, Merle Stephens and Craig Bush. In the singles match Greg and Jeff went head to head with Jeff winning 15-12. In the Pairs Merle and Craig were against John and Paul, with John and Paul winning 14-10. The Triples match was won by Team Bush in a close one 14-13.
Rink three: Athol Flanagan, Scott Chapman and Glen Urza versed Des Sanders, Peter Drew and John Crocker. In the singles match Peter and Glen drew the short straw to verse each other with Peter victorious 17-10. In the pairs Athol and Scott took on Des and John with John romping home with a 19-8 win, and finally in the triples Match Team Crocker proved too good with the win of 16-12.
Rink four: Andrew Moffatt, Kerry Lucas and Laci Koszta challenged Pauline Clark, Ron Hollebone and Ron McGarry. In the singles Pauline dominated over Kerry in their match to win 23-12. In the pairs Ron and Skippy took on Andrew and Laci and Skippy came up trumps with the win 16-11. And in the triples the match was dominated by Team Koszta who won convincingly 22-9.
Rink five: Anne Pickstone, Jeff Robston, Peter Zylstra and Micheal Nobes took on Graham Scott, Val Zylstra, Mel Parker and Tiger Smith. As this was a fours team there was no pairs. In the singles match Peter battled it out against Tiger, with tiger winning 19-10. In the first triples match the teams were deadlocked on the last to come out with a draw, 12 all. And in the second triples match Team Nobes proved they had what it takes to win 17-19.
That wraps up this week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty Warm.
Members were advised that long-time member of the Club, Tony Copeland passed away during the week. His funeral was held on Tuesday.
Once again, the wintry conditions kept some players at home. With only a handful of players on Wednesday, rollups were held in sometimes sunny conditions.
Saturday was no better, but we had sixteen players come out. Again, we had patches of sunshine so playing wasn't too bad. To shorten the playing time, three bowl Pairs was played over 21 ends.
Game one, rink 16: Ray Noonan and Jim Grives had the better of Norm Hayes and Paul Rodenhuis all the way through the game. After leading 6-5 after eight ends, Shorty and Jim stretched the lead to 12-5. Norm and Paul got close with the score on 13-10 but there they halted. Shorty and Jim cleaned up the next six ends, including a four while Norm and Paul managed only a single to end the game on 21-11.
Game 2, rink 16. An up-and-down game between Kevin Miller with John McDonagh against Gary Hotham and John Fulton saw a 19-all draw as the result. Kevin and John McD mainly held the upper hand, leading 10-6 after nine ends, then 15-10 after fifteen. Gary and John F strung four twos together to lead 18-15 but a four for Kevin and John McD put them back in front. A single for Gary and John F levelled the score.
Game 3, rink 17. Ian Shaw and James Nau had a comfortable win over Chris Stafford and Junior Flynn Armstrong with the game ending on 21-12. Chris and Flynn started well, leading 5-1 after five ends. A six for Ian and James put them in front, a lead which they held thereafter: 16-9 after thirteen ends, then 21-10 after eighteen ends.
Game 4, rink 18. Ian Schofield and Phil Murray beat Anthony Morrissey and Grant Brunton 17-15. It was a close game with equal scores on 4- and 7-all. Scoey and Phil jumped ahead to lead 16-9 after the sixteenth end but Anthony and Grant almost caught up to be only one-down at the twentieth end. A single for Scoey and Phil gave them the win.
With the temperature around 2C and fog, the ladies decided not to play and go and have morning tea instead.
