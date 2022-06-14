Western Advocate

Tennis Talk | Rod Schumacher is in fantastic form at Eglinton Tennis Club

By John Bullock
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:16am, first published June 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Even mother nature's cold windy conditions didn't stop hot favourites Team Seagulls of Rod Schumacher, Garth Hindmarch, Adrian Hotham, Paul Clancy and Dakota Hindmarch from producing their best tennis.

