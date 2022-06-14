Even mother nature's cold windy conditions didn't stop hot favourites Team Seagulls of Rod Schumacher, Garth Hindmarch, Adrian Hotham, Paul Clancy and Dakota Hindmarch from producing their best tennis.
The team won an absolute thriller in round eight of this years autumn competition over Team Eagles of Matt Tree, Bailey Honeyman, Kurt Booth, Russell Welsh and Kath Wilkinson seven sets to five.
'Rocket' Rod Schumacher was no doubt the star player in this match as he was the only player from the winning side to win all of his four sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
Schumacher is peaking just at the right time with the finals just three weeks away and is going to be a real threat to the tall poppy players in the coming matches.
Captain of the Seagulls Garth Hindmarch rallied behind his players and helped steer his side to a true gutsy win.
Hindmarch's 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 sets wins was a real fortune favours the brave result.
Seagulls young gun Adrian Hotham was in hot form winning three sets 7-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Hotham is the big improver in this competition and is looming as a real threat to bring down the big gun players in his future matches.
Seagulls' Paul Clancy and Dakota Hindmarch battled on gamely all day showing their opponents that they were not to be taken lightly in their sets.
Winning captain of the seagulls Garth Hindmarch was full of praise for his sides gutsy win.
"It was tough out there today but we dug deep as a team. We were just glad to come away with the points to put us on top of the ladder," he said..
There was a scare in this match as Maddi Honeyman took a heavy fall spraining her ankle. We wish Maddie a speedy recovery.
The second match was a huge form reversal as Team Magpies side of captain Slugger John Bullock, Andrew Tree, Sarah Tree, Robert Mack and Leo Meares belted Team Woodpeckers of Jason Molkentin, Brian Dwyer, Jason Honeyman, Rebekka Fisher and Maddi Honeyman 11 sets to one.
It was a polished display of tennis from the Magpies who have now firmed in the market from 20-1 to 4-1 to win the grand final.
The critics believed Slugger's Magpies were gone this year but Slugger had other ideas.
"The critics again and again keep coming up with these stupid predictions. Don't they realise that all champion sides bounce back. Obviously not," he said.
Congratulations goes out to Adrian Hotham and his family on the birth of their first child, a baby girl last Tuesday.
The players wish the Hotham family all the very best.
Well folks until next week its Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
