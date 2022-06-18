BACK in 2019 Raglan RFS volunteers were among thousands across NSW to battle the worst fires ever seen in the state.
Earlier this month, their efforts were rewarded, with firefighters receiving their National Emergency Medal at a special presentation at the RFS headquarters.
The National Emergency Medal is awarded to volunteers who rendered sustained or significant service during nationally-significant emergencies in Australia.
