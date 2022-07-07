Plans lodged for 14 industrial units in Bathurst Trade Centre

MORE industrial units have been proposed to be built in the city.
Bathurst Regional Council has received a development application (DA) for 14 light industrial units to be built in the established Bathurst Trade Centre industrial area.
The $2.4 million plans would see the units constructed on a vacant site, encompassing two lots, at the southern intersection of Bradwardine Road and Corporation Avenue.
The total area of the site is 6126 square metres.
It is zoned B5-Business Development. Light industrial buildings are allowable in this zone.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), the proposed industrial units meet "the key priority and strategic objectives for business and industrial development and growth as established by the Bathurst Region Urban strategy 2007".
The building will be used for warehouse and light industrial purposes only.
Given the units would be on the smaller side, the site has been designed so that medium rigid vehicles (MRV) would be the largest able to access it.
Two separate driveways would service the development, both of which exceed the minimum width requirements.
The site is located near where Bradwardine Road and McDiarmid Street will one day connect, as per council's plans.
Those plans have been addressed in the SoEE.
"This site is unique because these two lots are the only lots between Corporation Avenue and the future McDiarmid Street. Bradwardine Road is currently a no-through road with only this property and two other existing lots (opposite) using it," it reads.
"We believe this will not cause any traffic issues in respect to safety in the area or around the intersection. There is no scheduled time for the future extension and construction of McDiarmid Street.
"Also, the most appropriate access for the units facing Corporation Avenue is off Bradwardine Road because a driveway off Corporation would be too steep. Access for the rear units can only be off Bradwardine Road because there is no formed roadway for McDiarmid Street.
"We believe this development will provide safe access from a no-through road without any detrimental affect on safety in respect to accessing Corporation Avenue or the intersection with Bradwardine Road."
The SoEE recommends that council approve the plans, calling them "an appropriate solution for the site".
The DA for the Bathurst Trade Centre is the latest attempt to increase the number of industrial units in the city.
In March, council received plans for nine industrial units in Michigan Road, Kelso, while in May plans were lodged for a multi-tenancy warehouse and unmanned service station for heavy vehicles at 57 Hampden Park Road.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
