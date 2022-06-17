LIKE community radio, libraries are places that are focused on informing and inspiring local communities.
They are spaces for connection, creativity and learning.
Highlighting the people and institutions that challenge common perceptions about libraries is the goal of 2MCE's SICS Radio program.
It is produced by Charles Sturt University's School of Information and Communication Studies (SICS) academics Dr Simon Wakeling, Associate Professor Mary Carroll, Dr Jane Garner and Dr Kasey Garrison.
The program features special guests who help unpack ideas about libraries and archives and reveal behind-the-scenes secrets.
It has featured the State Library of New South Wales, the Australian Queer Archives, the National Women's Library, the Incendium Radical Library and the Melbourne Art Library.
The team have also explored topical issues and challenges that face information organisations such as banned books, serving under-served communities, open access and new technology.
SICS Radio raises awareness of the work libraries and archives do for our communities, particularly in regional Australia.
"The ubiquity of libraries in our lives makes them places and services of interest and relevance to us all," the production team say.
"SICS Radio brings experts and practitioners together to discuss topics of interest and relevance to communities.
"Our program creates a bridge between academic work, information professions and communities."
This month, SICS Radio will examine stereotypes of librarians with special guests Bonnie Wildie, archivist at the NSW State Archives; Ronamy Manuell, CSU PhD candidate and research librarian at the Australian Council for Educational Research; and Kim Tairi, librarian at Auckland University of Technology.
Together, they will explore how the sometimes-negative perception of librarians affects the profession.
They will discuss well-known representations of librarians in film, music and television, and share some of their favourite examples.
Tune in to SICS Radio on the fourth Thursday of the month at 5.30pm on 2MCE. You can also listen to past episodes on demand at 2mce.org
