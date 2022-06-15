THE Bathurst Golf Club's Saturday's stableford event was right up the alley of Bruce Walker.
Walker posted 39 points to win C grade over Phil Kajons (36) and Steve Thompson (34), while Ian Thomas was the scratch victor with 14 points.
Ben McCrossin was triumphant in a low scoring A grade affair as his 36 points saw him finish a shot clear of Darren Small.
Wayne Sellers (34) rounded out the placings in third, while the scratch went to Darrell Bourke on 30 points.
Richard Johnson (34) emerged with the B grade win by a solitary stroke over Peter Chaffey and Rex Harris, with the scratch heading the way of Mick Fitzgerald (19).
In the women's division the super consistent Lousea Johnston posted 33 points to win from Sandra Gillies (31) and Zara Noonan (30).
The long-hitting Ryan Sparke returned 39 points to win last Thursday's A grade stableford, his nearest pursuers being Stuart Brown and John Young, who both had 37 points.
Three-over par picked up the scratch honours for Steve McDonald.
Jim Schumacher was all style on his way to 39 points and the B grade title, while Alex Blackett (36) and Robert Booth (35) rounded out the minor placings.
Nineteen points wrapped up the scratch for Liam Clark
Johnston was once again the dominant force in the women's division with a solid 36 points.
Adam Hart was all quality workmanship on Sunday as attested by his 38 points to hold off Zach Pope (37) and Bill Casey (35) to win the chocolates.
A handy public holiday field on Monday was headed by Robert Irwin and Andrew Stapleton, with both amassing 38 points. In the end Irwin was the winner on a countback.
Michael Weekes was a shot away in third with the scratch landing at the feet of the sweet swinging James Chapple on 28 points.
