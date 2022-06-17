THIS Saturday's Western Premier League clash between Panorama FC and Bathurst '75 FC would be an exciting enough occasion being billed as the first Bathurst derby in 16 years, but the fact both clubs are undefeated takes the game to a whole new level.
The clubs finally come together in round 11 this weekend at Proctor Park for what will potentially be the match of the season.
Panorama and '75 have been setting the standard since round one and very few have been able to match that level as the competition hits the halfway mark.
The Goats will retain first place in the ladder regardless of the result but a '75 victory would reduce the margin between the pair to just three points and set up an even closer fight over the back half of the season.
You have to go back to 2006 to find the last time two Bathurst teams played each other in a Western Premier League match, when City Colts and '75s met.
Goats co-coach Ricky Guihot expects this next edition of an all-Bathurst affair to live up to the hype.
"It's great that they're both doing really well because it's great for football in the city. It will be nice to have a competitive cross town rival, and it's also good for the younger players coming through to have two options for where they can play this level of football," he said.
"I've said to the boys for a long time that this is the hardest game I see for us, because I've got a lot of respect for Andrew Fearnley and Mark Comerford who are running the show at '75s together.
"They've both been in and around football for a long time and they'd be two of the coaches in the competition who have the best grasp of the game.
"It's great for myself and Tony [Clancy] as coaches to test our mettle against them. They'll come with a game plan to try and break us down and will likely put our team under the most pressure they've faced so far."
Bathurst '75s may have been around in the previous iteration of the WPL but they're effectively the new team on the block now, and they know that this is the game where they can signal their arrival in a big way.
Coach Mark Comerford said this game was one that was on everyone's radar before a ball had even been kicked this season.
"There was always an interest in this game even when we were nominating for the competition, knowing that there would be two Bathurst teams. Panorama haven't had that local derby while Orange and Dubbo have, and now it's there," he said.
"Seeing two Bathurst sides in that top three is definitely great for the city. I know there's also a bit of banter between our players and those on Panorama who were part of the Western environment and have played together before.
"At the end of the day they're all friends but they certainly don't mind a bit of talk about the game and that helps drive a lot of interest in it."
Each club has had a different build up towards the derby.
Panorama were forced to scramble in the second half of their game against Lithgow Workmen's FC to secure a 3-1 win while '75s used their bye over the long weekend to get another look at their opposition and rest the legs.
Guihot appreciated the effort his less experienced players showed in that match.
"The game gave a couple of guys an opportunity to push their claims after playing limited minutes. That's what you like to see because you want depth in your squad," he said.
"They got themselves into a difficult situation but they worked hard enough to get themselves out of it. There's nothing more pleasing as a coach to see a team do that."
Comerford had the chance to catch the first half of that match and said the way Panorama recovered should be a warning to all other teams.
He'll look to find a way through Panorama's setup - something no other team has easily managed this year.
"We play with a back four, they play defensively with a back five. Their system is a little different. They play with two strikers while we play with a front three," he said.
"It'll be a case of who can counteract the different systems that we play, but also who's better and maintain the ball and making better decisions. Panorama's defence at the moment is very strong.
"When I left their game at half-time Lithgow had had the run of play but Panorama had stayed in that game and they've gone on to score three goals. It shows that if we don't maintain our focus or discipline it can turn around quickly."
This would have been a top-of-the-table clash if not for the presence of Orange Waratahs in second place who, on 20 points, split Panorama and '75 on 25 and 19 respectively.
Dubbo Bulls have found form of late to get themselves in striking distance on 16 points.
Guihot said his side need to keep their cool with several of their opponents putting together strong performances.
"I've said to the boys that they need to continue this because if you lose this weekend '75s are back within three points and Tahs are within two. All of a sudden one bad round has you scrapping with second and third," he said.
"One bad round is all it takes to put yourself in danger from falling out of the top three."
Kick-off this Saturday at Proctor Park is 4pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
