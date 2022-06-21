WET weather has been a help and a hindrance for a wetlands project close to the Bathurst CBD.
The restoration of the Brick Pit Wetlands off Edgells Lane at Kelso has been in the works for years, but Bathurst Regional Council says the site is now not expected to be able to be used by the public until 2024.
Council completed its acquisition of the wetlands in mid-2017 and the NSW Government announced a $100,000 contribution to the $300,000 cost of stage one work on the project in mid-2020.
The aim in mid-2020 was to have paths at the wetlands for the public within a couple of years, but that timeline has since changed.
Earthworks got underway at the site in March last year and, in an update on the project, council's director of environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn said further earthworks on the stage two portion of the site took place in May this year.
According to Mr Southorn, stage two includes "capping and infilling" the former quarry pit to the southern portion of the site.
Mr Southorn said wet weather had resulted in an 18-month delay to the completion of stage one of the project, "however, the wet weather has meant that there is suitable habitat for many of the local and migratory bird species that utilise the Brick Pit Wetlands".
He said revegetation works have been delayed "as the earthworks are not yet complete" and works on the footpath "will not commence until spring as the site is too wet for construction of this nature".
"Due to the delays caused by wet weather, it is not anticipated that the site will be accessible to the public until 2024," he said.
