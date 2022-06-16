After receiving one of the most prestigious awards in aviation earlier this year, the Bathurst Aero Club will finally celebrate the honour.
Run by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), the wings awards are open to aero clubs, flight training schools and individuals across the country.
Advertisement
Out of all the nominees across Australia, two of the awards went to Bathurst organisations, which is quite unique and exciting according to aero club president Ian Johnson.
The Bathurst Aero Club received the CASA Wings 2021 Aero Club of the Year award, while Ward Air took out the 2021 Flight Training Organisation of the Year category.
"That's a bit of a buzz for the aviation community in Bathurst because these awards are Australian wide," Mr Johnson said.
"So it's pretty unique that two organisations involved in aviation in Bathurst won two of the awards, we're all pretty chuffed about that."
Despite the announcement being made in January, the official presentations have taken a while to organise.
The Bathurst Aero Club will now host an awards ceremony on Sunday, June 26, with all aviation enthusiasts invited to join.
CASA and Australian Flying representatives will be attending, along with Bathurst Member for Parliament Paul Toole, mayor Robert Taylor and members from other aero clubs around the region.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The event will begin at 4pm, with Harvest Café set to cater.
Mr Johnson is looking forward to club officially being presented with the award and the significance it will have for the Bathurst aviation community.
"One of the things is it helps start to demystify aviation in the community," he said.
"I think the award we are going to be presented with gives a level of credibility to the aero club and it shows that we're doing things the right way in the aviation community.
"I'd hope that the general population would feel free to come out to the aero club and talk with the instructors, the members or the pilots and find out a little bit more about aviation."
The aero club received the award for a number of reasons, including its dedication to the youth of Bathurst and encouraging the community to become involved in aviation.
Mr Johnson said community connection is important to the club, which currently has some exciting plans in the works to further engage Bathurst.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.