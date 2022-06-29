Western Advocate
Our People

Bathurst High hockey talent Samantha Brown rates Astley Cup as the best time of the year

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 29 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASTLEY CUP: Bathurst High hockey talent Samantha Brown. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

IT'S a competition that is steeped in history so it's understandable that Samantha Brown has described the Astley Cup as her 'favourite time of year'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.