BENJAMIN Monteleone knows his way around Bathurst by now.
The technical instructor with Coerver Coaching, a global soccer coaching program, says he will be back in the city during the July school holidays to run a skills camp for young players.
"We are proud to continue our tradition of providing local opportunities for boys and girls living in regional areas," he said.
"This will be my third year visiting the Bathurst region and it is great to see the players continue to improve while having so much fun."
When he was in the city in 2020, Mr Monteleone told the Western Advocate that he had worked in several of the world's leading academies, including leading English clubs Chelsea, Tottenham and Fulham.
Coerver Coaching was inspired by the teachings of Wiel Coerver and created in 1984 by Alfred Galustian and Chelsea great, Charlie Cooke.
