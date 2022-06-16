Buoyed by a representative contingent filled with confidence and a number of other players nearing full fitness, the Dubbo Kangaroos are heading into the second half of the Blowes Cup season in a strong position.
After missing out on finals for the past two years, the Roos are currently third on the ladder.
This weekend the side is out to end it's Endeavour Oval hoodoo and the players fresh from playing at last weekend's country championships will again be key.
As painful as that loss was, Roos and Central West star Tim Beach said the belief built from being around the top level of the game has the Roos motivated for the second half of the Blowes Cup season.
"I spoke to the blokes who played Central West with me and I told them the best thing is you come back to club level and you almost feel somewhat invincible," Beach said.
"It might sound silly but it's the feeling you get when you drop back to club level. That Central West and country championships footy is probably two stages above club level and it's played at a lot faster pace.
"I think it's important for us to come back and try and play, it adds that bit more value to your game."
The one downside to being part of the country championships is the impact three games in two days can have physically.
Josh Bass faces an extended stint on the sideline after rupturing the AC joint in his shoulder while Beach is also racing to be fit for Saturday's clash with Orange Emus.
The versatile outside back has a number of niggles he's battling but teammates Will Archer, Calub Cook and Ratu Roko are all locked in for what shapes as a key battle at Orange.
We're really going to be firing on all cylinders in terms of player power and it's going to be close to a full-strength side.- Tim Beach
The Roos remain third on the ladder but are just two points clear of the Emus.
A heavy defeat to Cowra and two narrow losses to Bathurst Bulldogs have been the only blips on the radar up to this point and the performances on the field have proved the Roos are capable of making finals after missing out the past two years.
"In years gone by we've had points put on us and a typical Dubbo side from those years would drop their heads and get walked over," Beach said.
"I think we've proved if we get points put on us we can still come back and play the footy that we know we can play.
"You'd like to start building some cohesion now and we've got some blokes coming back."
Moa Kavaefiafi is probably still another week away after a hamstring injury early in the season but, in a real boost for the club, outside back Hamish Gordon is closing in on a return to play.
Veteran forward Shaun McHugh has appeared off the bench in recent weeks while former captain Mark Baldwin, who had retired from the game in 2019 after back-to-back knee injuries, made an appearance at Roos training this week.
"We're really going to be firing on all cylinders in terms of player power and it's going to be close to a full-strength side," Beach said.
"We've already got the foundation there and the belief and culture has been turned on its head this year. There's the true belief we can make finals and get the job done."
That belief will be key this weekend as the Roos aims to avoid back-to-back defeats and keep their hold on top three spot behind Bulldogs and Cowra.
"It's very important to get another win on the board," Beach said.
"Momentum is something very hard to stop. It's important to get another win, especially at Endeavour where we haven't won for six or seven years, I think.
"Endeavour Oval has created a bit of an atmosphere where players rock up and are defeated before they even step on the field but I think that's changed a little but now so we need to capitalise on it."
While the competition on the field will be fierce, the Emus and Roos are coming together on Saturday for the Orange club's Spinal Injury Support Round.
Former Roo Andrew Regan suffered a life-changing spinal injury while playing second grade for Emus earlier this season and that incident came just weeks after former NRL player Nathan Stapleton suffered a similar injury while playing for Boorowa.
There will be donation buckets at Endeavour Oval on Saturday and an auction, where Beach will be the auctioneer, will also be held to help raise funds.
The first grade match kicks off at 3.15pm.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
