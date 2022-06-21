'Ceilidh' [pronounced 'kay-lee'] is the traditional Gaelic word for a social gathering, and Abercrombie House will once again be the place to be on Saturday to celebrate all things Scottish.
The venue will host a mid-winter ceilidh on Saturday, June 25, complete with traditional entertainment and a warm feast, to celebrate the winter solstice.
Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan said the event will be a grand occasion for members of the community who share a deep appreciation for Scottish culture.
"A Scottish ceilidh would see the highlanders gather at a hall for a combination of three things: a lovely supper, a concert and a highland dance: so on Saturday, we will be providing a modern take on this proud tradition," Mr Morgan said.
"The Scottish event we had in March was a great success and raised plenty of funds for the Bathurst Highland Society at a time where it was needed, which shows an appreciation for Scottish culture is alive and well in Bathurst."
The event will include performances by the Parramatta Caledonian Pipe Band, verses from the famed Scottish poet Robert Burns, highland dancing and, of course, the fabled haggis.
"We have a firm friendship going with the Parramatta Caledonian Pipe Band, who have been a popular fixture at some of our previous events," Mr Morgan said.
"There will be a 45-minute musical interlude in the ballroom with Kim Durie and her highland dance students, with Christine Porter directing the music, and then we'll stop for supper and later participate in a dance.
"It'll be a simple, but profoundly traditional way to recognise Scottish culture, complete with a ceremonial element to address the serving of haggis."
Mr Morgan said Scottish highland culture is built on an incredible sense of pride and a desire to live independently of everyone else.
"The highlanders were brought to their knees at the Battle of Culloden in 1746, and the great-grandfather of the Stewarts who emigrated to Bathurst was slain after the battle," he said.
"This battle resulted in the Scottish highlanders losing the right to celebrate their clans and heritage-they couldn't wear tartan- and this stayed in place until novelist Sir Walter Scott rehabilitated Scottish culture in his literary works in the early 1800s.
"The resurgence of Scottish culture was something of great pride and endurance, and is why people with as little as one line of Scottish ancestry are so proud today.
The ceilidh will take place from 5.30pm to 11.30pm at Abercrombie House on Saturday, June 25.
Tickets cost $60 for adults, $50 for concession, $25 for students and $5 for kids under ten. To purchase, visit www.abercrombiehouse.com.au.
