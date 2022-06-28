The weather might be getting colder, but that doesn't mean you can't get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.
Australia Community Media has compiled six options for keen bushwalkers to explore throughout in and near Bathurst in the coming months.
Located roughly 48 kilometres south-east of Bathurst or just three kilometres south-east of the village of Tarana, the Evans Crown Nature Reserve features some amazing granite formations that visitors can climb on.
The reserve covers an area of 425 hectares, with the sites highest point 1104 metres above sea level.
To the Waradyuri people, it was a special place of initiations and corroboree and it continues to hold high significance.
Access to Evans Crown is via Honeysuckle Falls Road off the Sodwalls Road at Tarana.
Camping is not permitted in the reserve, however, there is a private camping area just west of the reserve where the Tarana and Oberon roads cross the Fish River.
Evans Crown gets its name from George William Evans, who in 1813, surveyed the region after travelling with five companions over the Blue Mountains by following the original trail taken by Blaxland, Lawson and Wentworth earlier that year.
Located near Charles Sturt University and Mount Panorama, the Boundary Road Reserve is an easy one-hour bush walk, with some nice spots to go birdwatching as well.
To start the track enter the Vietnam Veterans Park and walk past the yellow gate at the end of the car park.
Look for the John Cousins trail sign on the right and start the trail, with all tracks running through the reserve easy to walk for people of all fitness levels.
Under restoration and re-vegetation by the Boundary Road Reserve Landcare Group the 80 hectare reserve has seen amazing progress and re-vegetation over the years providing important ecosystems for the 120 bird species in the area.
Located almost 70 kilometres south-east of Bathurst, Kanangra-Boyd National Park is a part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area.
There's some truly magnificent scenery - the sandstone cliff faces of Kanangra Walls or mist-wreathed Mount Cloudmaker - and you'll be able to walk down forest-lined trails to one of the park's waterfalls.
Keep your eyes peeled for echidnas and lyrebirds, particularly during summer.
Kanangra-Boyd also has quiet campsites among the snow gums at Boyd River, while cyclists will be able to bring their mountain bikes to explore the park's fire trails.
Make sure you check out the National Parks and Wildlife Service website when heading out, to make sure there's no alerts in the area that will affect your journey.
Sitting 30 minutes west of Bathurst towards Orange, the Macquarie Woods State Forest has a dedicated recreation area for picnics, exploration, and camping.
Suitable for self-contained caravans and tents, campers looking to get out to Macquarie Woods can expect free camping with a genuine bush adventure right on the back door of Bathurst.
Established in 1988 as a demonstration forest, Macquarie Woods covers an area of 600 hectares.
It displays exotic conifer planted forests and has an area of native woodland which once dominated the landscape.
There's no lack of things to do at Mount Canobolas, with more then just bush walking on offer.
There's birdwatching, scenic views, picnic areas and a great campground, making for an excellent day out or a weekend away.
With an elevation of 1,390 metres above sea level, Mount Canobolas is the highest mountain the region.
A now extinct volcano, the mountain is situated 13 kilometres south-west of Orange.
During colder weather, the roads leading up to the mountain's peak are often close, as snowfalls make driving extremely dangerous.
Contrary to local claims, Mount Canobolas is not the highest point between Australia's Great Dividing Range and mainland Africa. It is, however, the highest point in a direct east-west line between the Blue Mountains and the western coast of Australia.
Bald Hill walking track is an easy walk that meanders through open woodlands and past the historic relics of old mine workings.
Situated near Hill End, roughly 74 kilometres north of Bathurst, this scenic four kilometre loop walk begins on Reef Street and offers an insight into the working conditions of the miners.
In spring, the bush is a blaze of colour, with native plant life as well as fruit trees in flower. If you enjoy birdwatching, look out for the bright colours of king parrots, rosellas, grass parrots, finches and wrens darting about in the bush.
Safe walking tips:
