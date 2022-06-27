A ONCE promising junior golfer has been told that if you take the risk, "you suffer the consequences", after appearing in Bathurst Local Court.
William John Arnold, 25, formerly of Bathurst, now of Warrendine Street in Orange, appeared before Magistrate Kevin Hockey charged with mid-range PCA.
Arnold was arrested and charged by police in April after returning a positive roadside breath test.
His solicitor Kayana Theobald said her client pleaded guilty to the matter at the earliest opportunity and it was the first time he has ever been before a court.
She said he had consumed full-strength beer, having had his last drink before midnight, and driving some two hours later to a friend's sister's house.
She said he was pulled over for a random breath test and there was nothing about his driving that brought him to the attention of police.
The court heard Arnold was a junior amateur golfer and had spent time mentoring junior golfers and assisting in charity days.
Ms Theobald said her client had recently relocated to Orange and, as such, was isolated from his family and friends.
"He is employed as a cellar door manager, 10 minutes from Orange. There is no public transport, and he is relying on his partner to drive him to work," she said.
The court heard Arnold had completed the Traffic Offenders Program and had found it insightful, educational, eye-opening and confronting.
Ms Theobald said Arnold has been off the road since April 23, adding his job was now in jeopardy.
"He entered a plea at the first opportunity, showed remorse, he's embarrassed and has insight into his conduct," she said.
Police facts tendered to the court told how Arnold was stopped by police for a random breath test in the early hours of April 23 and returned a reading of 0.102 after undergoing a breath analysis at Bathurst Police Station.
The police facts said Arnold was driving in Hereford Street and was followed by police before being pulled over in Gilmour Street.
In a letter written to the court, Arnold outlined his remorse, saying his position as an assistant cellar door manager was now in jeopardy as he does not have a licence.
The court also heard he is unable to travel to play Aussie rules or fulfil various volunteer roles.
In sentencing, Mr Hockey took into account Arnold's early plea of guilt and completion of the Traffic Offenders Program.
But he said drink driving is a significant and ongoing problem in the community which causes countless deaths and injuries.
Mr Hockey said Arnold was driving with a blood alcohol reading twice the legal limit.
"You must have known you were over the limit," Mr Hockey said. "If you take the risk, you suffer the consequences."
Arnold was convicted and fined $1000. He was disqualified from driving for three months, with S206B of the Road Transport Act to apply. He was also placed on an interlock order of 12 months.
