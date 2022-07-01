Western Advocate

All the pieces falling into place for The Gateway to thrive and deliver

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 1 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gateway in Kelso.

THE timing of several commercial and residential development projects are working together to make The Gateway a success.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.