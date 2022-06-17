Free workshop will look at resilience, burnout and mindfulness

A FREE upcoming workshop in Bathurst will aim to help participants build their resilience and peace of mind.
The Quest for Life Foundation charity will present the one-day Your Life Matters workshop at the Central West Women's Health Centre on July 1.
Quest for Life says the workshop offers ways "to support you in your life, your family and in your community" and is open to all members of the community and surrounding towns.
The foundation's CEO and founder Petrea King said those whose emotional or mental wellbeing is feeling depleted are invited to attend the workshop to be introduced to the key principles of building resilience, peace of mind, symptoms of burnout and what can help people in their daily life.
The workshop will also touch on meditation and mindfulness.
Though the workshop will be free, Quest for Life says bookings are essential.
Those who wish to attend the Bathurst workshop, which will run from 9.30am to 3pm, are asked to contact the Central West Women's Health Centre on 6331 4133.
Quest for Life says its series of wellbeing workshops, that includes the Bathurst event, is fully subsidised for all participants thanks to "generous grant funding".
