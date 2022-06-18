Western Advocate

Cold comfort for those who work outdoors

Updated June 18 2022 - 10:04am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Icicles decorate the letterbox of a Bathurst home.

EVEN by Bathurst standards, it's been a brutal introduction to winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.