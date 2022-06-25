Western Advocate

Dr James Hunter performs tibial plateau levelling osteotomy surgery in Bathurst

June 25 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW surgical technique has been performed for the first time in Bathurst that, if successful, could put an end to the need for dog owners to travel to Sydney for treatment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.