TIME will tell whether Saturday's Bulldogs Verdelho and Panthers Bathurst Netball Association A grade match will be a grand final preview but both teams brought finals-quality netball to the court in a classic.
In a match of swings and roundabouts it was Bulldogs who came out on top in a 47-44 result, ending Panthers' winning run of six matches to start the season.
Advertisement
Bulldogs got revenge over Panthers for the 49-36 result which went the other way earlier in the season.
With the ledger now square at one game apiece between Panthers and Bulldogs the competition for top spot on the table has heated up.
Panthers still lead the way on 19 points, with Bulldogs (17) and Collegians Mystified (16) in close proximity, and now with a five points gap over the chasing group.
Bulldogs coach Kate Burns said that while Saturday's success against Panthers wasn't earned with consistency it was achieved with some great periods of attacking netball.
"We're really happy with the result. It was a really up and down game," she said.
"There was one point in the game where we managed to score eight in a row, so we were down by a little bit before then. We didn't really know how we'd go but we're very happy to get the win."
Finding rhythm through the middle of the court may have been tough but Burns said the players at either end provided the steadiness the team needed.
"There were definitely a lot of momentum swings but we were able to play fairly consistently in both circles. We made a few changes in the centre court to give everyone a run but the netball was consistent on each end and built through the game," she said.
"I also thought that we had a really strong last quarter."
Saturday's A grade action featured another great contest, with Collegians Mystified coming out 53-47 winners over Mana.
In the day's other match Scots All Saints College proved too strong for Superstars United in a 40-23 result.
SASC and Superstars find themselves in a great battle for fourth spot on the ladder, with both level on 11 points but Scots having the advantage based on percentage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.