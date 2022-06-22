THE Great Western Highway will be reduced to a single lane near Raglan as a multi-million dollar upgrade continues.
The highway was taken back to a single lane from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street between 7pm and 6am on two nights earlier this week as 1500 metres of temporary safety barriers were installed to "support the highway upgrade".
Transport for NSW says the highway will also be reduced to one lane between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Ceramic Avenue between 7pm and 6am from this Sunday, June 26 to Friday, July 1 for stormwater drainage work.
It says this stormwater drainage work is expected to take one week to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW is asking motorists to drive to the conditions and obey traffic control.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out," a spokesperson said.
This latest work comes after the major earthworks contract was awarded for the highway upgrade and after gas and water main relocations were carried out.
Transport for NSW says the $45 million upgrade - which will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue - is on track to be completed next year.
