IT seems NSW is having a crisis over the supply of electricity and gas.
The gas is a result of policies, by successive governments, to permit foreign owned companies to export without securing domestic supply.
Electricity generation is an entirely different story.
Since 2011, when the Coalition state government was elected, there has been a refusal, in the NSW Nationals, to accept that change is needed.
NSW has ageing coal-fired power stations that need to be replaced.
Just this week, Paul Toole was on national TV saying that only coal can supply base load power. That is a complete fallacy.
Renewables are capable of reliably supplying base load power whenever it is needed.
The NSW Nationals are making political decisions to maintain coal instead of assisting in the transition to renewables.
They are keeping NSW in the dark.
It is time to accept reality and move into the age of renewables.
