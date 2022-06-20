Letter | I don't know why we're just getting the hard-left view

I feel compelled to write about yet another disturbing article by Jenna Price, this time with what I believe is her religious bigotry on display.
There should be room in our schools for a wide range of ideas and philosophies.
I can't fathom why the Advocate is heading hard left with articles such as this.
To suggest it's to present a diversity of opinion is a spurious argument as we are only getting a one-sided view [especially from Ms Price!].
Perhaps the recent change of ownership is significant.
Either way, diversity of opinion, please.
