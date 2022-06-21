Bathurst Swim Club wins Mountains And Plains Short Course Championship

BATHURST Swim Club's domination of the Mountains and Plains Winter Championships has continued for another year as the team took out the weekend's latest edition in their home pool.
The hosts have been a dominant force over the past two years in the summer and winter competitions - going back-to-back in each championship - and the latest edition was no different.
The team finished on 5,187 points over the weekend, well clear of Lower Blue Mountains (2,732) and Kinross Wolaroi (2,468).
On an individual level the team also saw plenty of success, with six swimmers named age champions, and the squad had numerous short course personal bests to celebrate.
Bathurst Swim Club's interim head coach Emilie Miller said the achievements by club members over the summer season had hinted towards an impressive winter to come.
"We're really fortunate to have such a strong group of swimmers and those top level guys in our squad. It's great to have such depth," she said.
"That's promising for the future, and hopefully we can have an even bigger number of kids achieving at that high level.
"We have Country Championships coming up in two weeks' time so they're playing the long game as well at the moment. It's great to see how well they banded together as a team to get that overall pointscore win."
Tyler Johnson, Caleb Cashman, Jack Mulligan, Alex Evans, Gemma Cashman and Tom Hamer all took out age champion prizes for Bathurst.
For Johson, Caleb Cashman and Evans it continues an amazing 2022 campaign after their recent appearances at the Australian Age Swimming Championships.
"That was cool to see so many age champions. Obviously those guys were the ones picking up plenty of medals and adding a lot to the team pointscore over the weekend," Miller said.
"We'll now have a strong side going away to the Country Short Course Championships, probably one of the largest that we've ever had, so that's really exciting.
"In that group there will be a couple of our younger guys who haven't been to a Country Championships before so that's going to be a really great experience for them to go and see what swimming on the big stage is like."
Miller is currently taking the reins at the Bathurst Swim Club after previous head coach Josh Stapley accepted the head coaching role with the Baulkham Hills Waves Aquatic Centre team.
"It's not every day you get to win an area championship in your first weekend on the job. That was a nice little surprise," she laughed.
"The kids have taken on board everything really well over the past couple of weeks and their training has been really solid. We weren't surprised by their results too much because they've been working so hard and they've been really committed."
The NSW Country Short Course Championships will be held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from July 1 to 3.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
