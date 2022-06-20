Western Advocate

IPART will allow Bathurst Regional Council to increase rates by 2.5 per cent, not 0.9 per cent

By Matt Watson
Leaving the limit behind: Council gets its rates increase wish

BATHURST Regional Council will be allowed to lift rates beyond a limit that was announced late last year.

