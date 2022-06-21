JOIN us for an "In Conversation" panel with artists and musicians at Gang Gang Gallery at Lithgow on Thursday, June 23 from 5.30pm to 7pm.
Twenty artists responded to original songs from the album While The World Waits, recorded by 15 Central West songwriters, all reflecting their experiences of 2020/21.
The ticketed In Conversation panel event on June 23 will feature two of the artists from the exhibition, Bridget Thomas (Bathurst) and Gemma Clipsham (Bathurst), in conversation with the curator and artist Steven Cavanagh (Hill End), Arts OutWest music industry support officer Patrick Coomey (Orange) and musician and album producer Kris Schubert (O'Connell).
Kris Schubert will also play music at the event.
Tickets for the In Conversation event are $15. Get tickets via Gang Gang Gallery: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/52RTM
Ticket includes finger food, wine and a copy of the While The World Waits album (on CD).
JOIN BooksPlus at The Victoria, Bathurst on Thursday, June 30 at 6pm for the launch of two new books - Branded and The Power Of Flour by Paul Ashton, John McCorquodale and Jess Jennings.
Jess Jennings will be facilitating a panel discussion with Paul and John to launch their fantastic new books.
The panel will be happy to answer any questions from the milling crowd. After the event, stick around for dinner and a drink.
HEAD down to T.ARTS Gallery at 75 Keppel Street, Bathurst on Friday, July 1 at 6pm for an exhibition of contemporary paintings and drawings by four artists residing in Bathurst: James Lyle, Spencer Calveley, Karolyn Graham and Stephen "Sven" Rogers.
The exhibition will run from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 17.
The Rhymes, Reasons And Rhythms Of The Sandman And Flacco sees Steve "The Sandman" Abbott and Paul "Flacco" Livingston exhume the scattered remains of their own characters in this touching tribute to themselves.
Words cannot express their loss of life, laughter and basic income.
It will be at Bathurst Library on Friday, July 1 at 6pm.
A FREE lantern workshop and procession for all ages will be held on Saturday, July 2 as part of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
The workshop will be held from noon to 4pm at BMEC. Learn how to make beautiful, awe-inspiring lanterns and giant puppets in one afternoon with the amazing Phil Relf and Ikara Celebratory Events.
The procession will be held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Tremain's Mill. Join the lantern parade with your hand-made lantern at the mill as part of the festival after the workshop and light up the night.
Contact boxoffice@bathurst.nsw.gov.au or 6333 6161.
