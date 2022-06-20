Public place shooting in Bannerman Crescent, Kelso

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a public place shooting in Kelso overnight.
Officers from Chifley Police District were called to the home on Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, shortly after 9pm on Monday, June 20 and found several shots had struck the front of the single-level brick building.
A 40-year-old woman and her children - a boy almost three years old and a girl aged six months - were inside at the time; they were not injured but were distressed by the incident.
A crime scene was established and a canvass conducted of the area. A number of items have been seized and taken for forensic examination.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Bathurst Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
