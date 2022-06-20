Western Advocate
Breaking

Police calling for witnesses after public place shooting

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 20 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public place shooting in Bannerman Crescent, Kelso

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a public place shooting in Kelso overnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.