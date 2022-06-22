Check your crystal ball when planning for retirement Advertising Feature

Retirement can signal lifestyle changes you never thought to factor in. The morning teas and leisurely games of golf, even art classes, may give way to childminding and school pickups perhaps.

So you think you're ready to retire? It's such a wrench to reshape your entire life, probably something you haven't contemplated since you said "I do". At 68, Vera and Ken both retired six months apart. Vera wanted to travel, as she had been an Intrepid Travel guide all her working life.

She also had an active Etsy store because sewing was her real compulsion, and she couldn't imagine having the luxury of hibernating in her sewing room, all day. Ken's career was spent with livestock, and their son followed in his footsteps, so he could continue the odd day dabbling if need be.

"We thought we had planned for retirement really well, discussing those leisure days ahead with all the family," Vera said. "We checked with the accountant about what sort of income we would need too."

There is a lot more to consider before making big decisions the accountant also told them. This list is a good starting point.

What will your life look like now

Do you want to stay in your existing home

Do you want to relocate, do a sea or tree change

Are you going to travel in Australia or overseas

What social groups would you like to join

Are you going to do regular volunteer days/work for an organisation

Set up for the good life when you retire

Your lifestyle choices could depend on things like:

How robust your health is

Whether you own your home or not

Just what does it cost in annual house maintenance

Does your home need major renovations

Are your family and community connections important