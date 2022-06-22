Western Advocate

We'll help get those educational building blocks in place | State politics

By Paul Toole
June 22 2022 - 7:30am
HELPING HAND: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says NSW families will be eligible for preschool fee assistance from January 1, 2023 to relieve cost-of-living pressures.

FAMILIES across NSW are set to save thousands of dollars on their preschool costs thanks to more than $1.4 billion over four years in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.

