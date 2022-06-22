FAMILIES across NSW are set to save thousands of dollars on their preschool costs thanks to more than $1.4 billion over four years in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
The program will ease cost-of-living pressures for families and ensure more children receive high quality early education, which is critical for a smooth transition to school and better educational outcomes for their future.
Advertisement
Preschool is where the building blocks for lifelong success are established, so it is vital that quality early childhood education is more accessible for families in NSW, no matter what their circumstances or where they live.
From January 1, 2023, all NSW families will be eligible for:
MORE women and children experiencing domestic and family violence will be supported by $69.6 million in new funding, building on the NSW Government's landmark $484.3 million investment in housing and related support services as part of the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Strategy.
The funding will be invested in services that support victim-survivors of domestic and family violence, and minimise the trauma experienced during legal proceedings.
No-one who has experienced violence and abuse in their own home should have to suffer alone in their time of need.
The Safer Pathway program is all about helping victim-survivors of domestic and family violence access the services they need to escape violence and rebuild their lives.
The Safer Pathway expansion includes:
The NSW Government has also allocated $18 million in 2022-23 to expand Audio-Visual Link (AVL) facilities in approximately 50 NSW courts and tribunals, and $8 million over four years on Court Appointed Questioners to ensure domestic violence complainants are not directly cross-examined by self-represented defendants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.