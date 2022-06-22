Western Advocate

Preparations are heating up for our coolest event | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
June 22 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CATCH-UP: Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor and Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson at the National General Assembly of Local Government.

THE countdown is on to one of my favourite events of the year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.