THE countdown is on to one of my favourite events of the year.
It's less than two weeks until the Bathurst Winter Festival and you will be noticing street closures in the CBD for the construction of the Winter Playground.
Some highlights of the festival include Art in the Park, with illuminated sculptures and artworks, and the DIY Film Festival at Tremain's Mill screening festival weekends.
The Bathurst Winter Festival came to life in 2015 as part of celebrations marking the bicentenary of Governor Lachlan Macquarie's proclamation of Bathurst as a town.
The festival has grown over the years to become one of the region's most popular winter events.
Every year consists of a theme that shapes the decorations, illuminations and activities. This year's theme is "Creative lives". It celebrates the spirit of creativity across our region.
The businesses and residents of Bathurst embrace the popular event, adding activities to the program of events, decorating their shop fronts and homes and creating a colourful carnival of welcome that extends across the festival's 16 days.
Beautiful illuminations have been a feature of the festival from the very beginning, telling history, lighting up imaginings and bringing community together to acknowledge and celebrate all aspects of our region - people, place, heritage, culture, past, present, and future.
The Bathurst Winter Festival is a marquee event on NSW's calendar and is growing each year, proving winter really is the best season to visit our wonderful city.
For more information, visit www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au
THE National General Assembly of Local Government was held in Canberra this week.
It is the peak annual event for local government, attracting more than 800 mayors and councillors from around Australia each year.
The event provided an opportunity for us to engage directly with the Federal Government to develop national policy and to influence the future direction of our councils and our communities.
