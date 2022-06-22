WESTERN NSW FC has extended its lead a top of the Football NSW Boys Youth League Three under 15s ladder following back-to-back wins on the weekend.
Western took care of Inter Lions 2-1 at Proctor Park on Saturday, before downing Western Rage 3-0 in a catch-up match at Valentine Park at Glenwood on Sunday.
The boys from Central West have now extended their lead a top of the competition to seven points, ahead of Camden Tigers in second place.
Western under 15s coach Scott Mutton said he was pleased with how his team went at Bathurst.
"The boys did well. They dominated the game," he said.
"The fields are getting a little bit bumpy, the surface isn't great, so it's changing our game a little bit. They did well.
"They should've won by more. They need to start getting a little bit more clinical in front of goal but I thought they still did well."
The result against Western Rage was more clinical, but Mutton admitted the scoreline in Sunday's match, as well as Saturday's, flattered the opposition.
"It was 3-0 at half-time and they were a better pitch, a synthetic at VSP [Valentine Sports Park]," he said.
"I think they enjoyed playing on a better surface. We still missed some chances, but the score on both days flattered the opposition, I thought.
"It's just a matter of the boys keeping focused. They're going well."
Western has now won 15 of its 17 games in the under 15s competition, having just lost two matches all season.
With a total of 30 games to be played during the home and away season, there's still another 13 games to go for Western, with the top four to contest a finals series at the end of the regular season.
The under 16s boys, also coached by Mutton, are pushing for a top four spot in their competition, currently sitting in fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Hurstville FC.
The under 14s boys are 15th from 16 teams, while the under 13s boys are sitting in 13th on the ladder.
