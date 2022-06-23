Western Advocate
Photos

Mitchell Conservatorium's Bathurst Chamber Orchestra concert a success

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 23 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Bathurst Chamber Orchestra were greeted with a fantastic reception on Sunday as they presented their first public performance in some time at the Bathurst Uniting Church.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.