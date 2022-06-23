Members of the Bathurst Chamber Orchestra were greeted with a fantastic reception on Sunday as they presented their first public performance in some time at the Bathurst Uniting Church.
The orchestra, comprised of Mitchell Conservatorium students and staff, performed the music of some of history's finest classical composers, including Vivaldi, Sibelius, Holst and Jenkins.
A crowd of around 80 people attended the event.
Bathurst Chamber Orchestra director Nicole Hammill said it was a fantastic turnout, with many showing enthusiasm for the pieces played.
"There was a strong sense of collegiality throughout. Everyone did their best and pulled their weight to perform the best they could," Ms Hammill said.
"We had such a range of ages on show regarding musicians, and everyone, both the orchestra and the audiences, was really enjoying themselves. There was a great energy."
Ms Hammill said there was a number of standout performances by both soloists and ensembles.
"We had some excellent soloists, and they certainly rose to the occasion," she said.
"Some of the younger performers who didn't have a great deal of solo experience previously performed really well on the spot."
"The violins and the cellos sounded incredible, and our two flute players added plenty of variety."
Ms Hammill said the Uniting Church proved to be the perfect venue for the event.
"I hadn't performed in there previously, but was told on good authority that the church makes stringed instruments sound so warm and rich, and it didn't disappoint," she said.
"It's certainly an improvement on some of the larger cathedrals, where the sound can get washy, like a bathroom."
"We were able to control dynamics perfectly, you could play softly and still be heard."
As one of MitCon's first community performances after COVID, Ms Hammill said an attendance of 80 is a pleasing result.
"We printed 70 programs and thought we'd be lucky to attract that many people, so to get 80 there is amazing," she said.
Ms Hammill said the orchestra is now working towards a concerto competition, which MitCon students will start auditioning for early next term.
"Three or four students will be chosen as finalists, and we'll have a well-respected adjudicator to declare the overall winner," she said.
"It'll be mostly high-level students taking part, as you have to be quite seasoned to perform a concerto."
Ms Hammill said MitCon is always on the lookout for new string players, from intermediate to high level, to join the orchestra.
"People move to Bathurst all the time, so we'd love to reach out especially to any new residents who happen to know their way around a violin, viola or cello," she said.
For more information, visit www.mitchellconservatorium.edu.au.
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
