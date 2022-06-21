POLICE are investigating possible links between a drive-by shooting on Monday in Kelso and a burnt-out car found in Raglan as investigations into the incident broaden.
Police were called to a home in Bannerman Crescent, Kelso just after 9pm on Monday after several gunshots had struck the single-level brick building.
A 40-year-old woman and her children - a boy almost three years old and a girl aged six months - were inside at the time; they were not injured but were distressed by the incident.
A crime scene was established and a canvass conducted of the area. A number of items have been seized and taken for forensic examination.
About 25 minutes later, a black Toyota Kluger was discovered burnt-out in Landseer Street, Raglan. It has been seized by police and will be examined for potential links to the incident.
The car had been reported stolen from Revesby, in Sydney's Bankstown area, in January.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Bob Noble from Chifley Police District said any link between the burnt-out car and the shooting was subject to investigation.
"But given the proximity of the two incidents in terms of time and distance, it's something that can't be eliminated at this stage," he said.
Supt Noble said police spent overnight Monday and most of Tuesday gathering evidence at the scene, and said investigations into the shooting remain ongoing.
He confirmed the shooting was targeted, and said police believe there is no further risk to the public.
He said officers remained at the scene for most of Tuesday, canvassing neighbours and looking at other lines of inquiry.
"We certainly have spoken to a lot of people in the area. People have been quite forthcoming; obviously it's very out of character in this part of NSW for something like this to occur," he said.
"People are understandably concerned about it and have been forthcoming in providing the information that they have."
With the investigation still in its infancy, police did not have a person of interest in the matter on Tuesday morning.
"At this stage, it's early days. We haven't got a POI [person of interest]. We are working on that," Supt Noble said.
"Obviously, it's imperative we nail that down. I've got a lot of police working on this. They worked throughout the night and are continuing today and we will develop evidence as it comes to hand and turn it into something useful."
Supt Noble said the woman and two young children who live at the house are now at an alternative location where they are safe.
"We believe they are safe going forward; that is critically important," he said, adding it was fortunate no-one was seriously injured or worse.
"At this stage, we believe the risk as it existed has been nullified for now."
Supt Noble said the bullet holes at the front of the dwelling were subject to a forensic and ballistic police examination, as were shell casings located at the scene.
He said detectives had sought assistance from the Western Region Operations Unit and the Sydney-based Real Time Intelligence Unit during the night, but at this stage, Chifley Detectives still had carriage of the investigation.
"We don't know the connection of the shooter to the victims, but we are developing a number of leads and believe we're going to have information fairly smartly," he said.
"We know it's not random.
"What I would say is this is a very serious offence or number of offences and there is no ongoing risk of a similar incident occurring right now.
"But it goes to show it doesn't matter where you area, no-one is isolated from the risk of the criminal element.
"Police are here to protect the community and we will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this matter."
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Bathurst Detectives on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
