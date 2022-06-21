Western Advocate
Updated

Police look at link between drive-by shooting and stolen car

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
June 21 2022 - 7:30am
CRIME SCENE: Police tape around the boundary of the Bannerman Cres home where shots were fired into the home.

POLICE are investigating possible links between a drive-by shooting on Monday in Kelso and a burnt-out car found in Raglan as investigations into the incident broaden.

