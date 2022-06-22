CRAIG Hutton has added another Bathurst Cycling Club A grade road race championship to his name following a successful sprint to the line on Saturday.
Hutton beat home Nick Barrett and Jack Cannon in the dash to the line, with defending champion Jeremy Ryan and Mark Windsor filling out the remainder of the top five.
Ben Anderson was actually the first rider to cross the line but as an Orange club rider he was ineligible for the Bathurst club title.
While he naturally would have loved to cross the line before every other rider Hutton was keeping a close eye on his Bathurst rivals and he got the job done.
"It's always great to take an A grade club title and it was a fun race," Hutton said.
"Ben had to play a bit of a back seat role and wasn't too active in the race, knowing that he could take out the championship, so he used it as a bit of a training run. Even then, you always want to win the race outright, no matter what.
"I knew Ben was a classy sprinter and unfortunately for me the sprint played into his hands. The race slowed up a little too much and, being on his junior gears, he was able to jump away a little bit quicker."
The main story of the race was the tactical battle and the mindgames developing between Hutton and Ryan.
Cowra-based rider Ryan knew that a solo break from the front could be a winning opportunity.
Hutton kept Ryan's breakaway attempts in check and the race eventually set itself up for a sprint finish.
"Jeremy Ryan's always one to watch in those races because he's such a good rider. Him and I were trying to turn the screws on the field and he made it a tough day at the office," Hutton said.
"The race started a little slow and there wasn't much pace to begin with but the attacks started to happen after that first lap, mostly from Jeremy and myself. We both knew that neither one of us wanted to let the other rider get away.
"He knew if he got too much of a gap on us he'd be able to hold it until the end, being such a strong time triallist, and he didn't want to take me to the finish because he knew I could outsprint him.
"There was one point where I had a decent gap going into the last lap but Jeremy was strong enough to pull it back and that set it up for the sprint."
In B grade Robert Jeffries produced an impressive solo victory as he broke away from the front of the field with two laps to go. David Reece was second ahead of Tony Shaw.
The C grade race was a thriller as Blayney's Dave Claypole held on to defeat Mick Foran and Rob Stephen while in D grade the defending champion Cathy Adams was again victorious as she beat David Hyland and Rosemary Hastings.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
