JENNA Gallagher led the way for the Bathurst Cycling Club across last weekend's Hunter Junior Tour as the talented junior returned home as the under 13s girls general classification winner.
Gallagher picked up victories in the time trial and the criterium before a silver in the road race secured a close success over Lidcombe Auburn Cycling Club's Zoe Maye, 28 to 26 on the points tally.
Toireasa Gallagher said it's been a delight to watch her daughter's continued success while enjoying her cycling.
"She's really happy with the results. So far in the NSW state series she's won every round that she's competed in," she said.
"Jenna's winning the 13s girls. We missed Port Macquarie, because it was so far away, but even after missing out on that tour she's still winning her age group.
"I think she's grown a lot within herself. She's wants to do that little bit more and train that extra bit harder. She understands why we train and why we do what we do.
"All that put together has made her a fitter rider. She's learning a lot about tactics and how to race. She's going well but has tough competition, which is helping to drive her."
Little separated Jenna Gallagher and Maye during a highly competitive battle across the two-day tour.
Gallagher struck the first blow with her time trial gold, completing the course in seven minutes and 34.65 seconds to beat Maye by less than six seconds. The rest of the field were a further 35 seconds behind.
The Bathurst rider got the nod in a close criterium finish before Maye pipped Gallagher on the line in a hard fought road race.
Other Bathurst riders enjoyed great results at the event.
Cadel Lovett had the single most impressive race performance of the team, going for what would be a winning move in the under 17s boys road race halfway through the 60km course.
Ebony Robinson finished seventh overall in the under 17s girls general classification.
Sebastian Gallagher and Hamish Smith gained valuable experience in the under 11s boys, with the former rider finishing eighth in his time trial.
Gallagher said Lovett's ride was something special.
"He had a disappointing Saturday. He did a wrong turn in the time trial, which put him into last place on that, and he had to change a wheel in the criterium and his rollout didn't work out so he got relegated," she said.
"Sunday was a bit of redemption for him. He laid it all out there and showed what he's got. His race was phenomenal.
"Everyone just always tries their hardest in this team. We have kids of all abilities but none of them go out there and give up at any point."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
