Jenna Gallagher wins Hunter Junior Tour under 13s girls general classification

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:34am, first published June 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FLYING: Jenna Gallagher was hard to stop during the Hunter Junior Tour. Photo: ARTY OLIVARES

JENNA Gallagher led the way for the Bathurst Cycling Club across last weekend's Hunter Junior Tour as the talented junior returned home as the under 13s girls general classification winner.

