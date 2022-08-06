Bathurst's music scene was much busier in the early 90s, and Mark saw it all

Since then, he has been involved in a number of projects, including The Works [a former covers band in town] and a host of tribute acts such as Damnation [a tribute to the Bon Scott era of AC/DC, which toured Afghanistan], The Lizard Kings [performing The Doors' debut record in full] and, most recently, an act paying tribute to Blondie, which saw Bradbury and Burge perform together for the first time since the No Idea days.