There was some fire tennis on display at the Eglinton Tennis Club on Saturday.
Eagles captain Matt Tree and his team of warriors of Bailey Honeyman, Kurt Booth, Russell Welsh and Kath Wilkinson looked totally focused and relaxed, playing some very smart tennis.
Advertisement
Tree's team claimed victory with a nine sets to three win over the Seagulls outfit with featured Stewart Palmer, Adrian Hotham, Paul Clancy, Graeme Stapleton and Stacey Markwick.
No doubt the star players in this match were Welsh and Booth.
READ MORE:
Team Eagles' Welsh was most impressive hitting winners from all over the court in his 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 sets wins.
Booth, as he does in most of his matches played consistent tennis, was also in brilliant form, winning his sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-2, 7-6.
Both Welsh and Booth are running hot and will no doubt have the tall poppy players in panic mode come finals time.
Eagles captain Matt Tree won two sets, 6-2, 6-2 playing some hard hitting tennis.
Eagles' Honeyman was in top gear and proving troublesome for his opponents in his 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 sets wins.
Wilkinson kept the flag flying high for the Eagles with an impressive 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 sets wins.
The second match was a cliffhanger as "Slugger" Bullocks side of Andrew Tree, Robert Mack, Sarah Tree and Leo Meares snuck home over Team Woodpeckers of Bryan Reiri, "Iron Lady" Allyson Schumacher, Jason Honeyman, Les Moulds and Dan Mcleay six sets all, 50 games to 49.
Captain Bullock of the winning Magpies believed the match could have gone either way.
"My side just plugged away all day," he said.
"I think my trump card paved the way for a true gutsy win."
Eglinton are sending in there big guns to travel to Cowra to play in the Cowra over 30s Seniors Tournament this weekend.
Bullock, Mack, Booth and Tree will represent the Eglinton Tennis Club in what is expected to big a huge tournament.
Our boys are in hot form and are expected to serve it right up to the big gun players in the tournament.
Advertisement
Good hitting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.