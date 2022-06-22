BATHURST PCYC's gymnastic team cleaned up the Country Capital Cup, with competitors bringing home a bucket load of medals with them.
All up, 17 gymnasts headed to Tamworth on the June long weekend to compete in the three-day competition, with 10 athletes in level three, six in level four and one in level six.
Bathurst PCYC head gymnastic coordinator, Lauren Clemens, said it was really pleasing to see how well the gymnasts went.
"It's really nice to know what we're doing is working. They all did such an amazing job. I'm really proud of them."
While the competition was held over the June long weekend, it was even a longer weekender for the gymnasts, considering the travel time as well.
"It runs from Friday through to Sunday and usually it's a weekend where we travel up on the Thursday and travel home on the Monday, so it's a fairly long weekend for the girls," Clemens explained.
"It's a chance for them to compete individual and as a team. Over the course of the weekend, there was some really great results for the girls.
"There were some good individual scores and placings and there was also a team score.
"The level four gymnasts they placed overall in their division, out of 10 teams. That was really exciting for the girls.
"The level three girls also competed. There were some individual placings in that, which was really exciting too."
The Country Capital Cup was the first major gymnasts tournament the Bathurst PCYC athletes have competed in since the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown last year.
"Over the last few years with COVID, we haven't been able to do anything," Clemens said.
"Last year, we had an opportunity to go up to Tamworth and then we did Dubbo. After that, lockdown happened again.
"Tamworth the other week has actually been their first big tournament since all that lockdown."
The medals were a massive reward for the gymnasts, who usually spend 12 hours a week training at the PCYC.
