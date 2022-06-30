A community drumming group is set to take centre stage during the opening night of the Bathurst Winter Festival as part of a lantern procession creating buzz around an upcoming community performance project.
The drumming group, led by local musician Rob Shannon, has been meeting at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC] every Monday evening for the past year [COVID lockdown excluded], with around 25 members regularly taking part.
They will accompany a lantern procession from Keystone 1889 to Tremain's Mill on the opening night of the Winter Festival, which will serve as promotion for the upcoming production Fast Cars and Dirty Beats, a musical comedy honouring the significance of Wahluu-Mount Panorama to Bathurst.
Mr Shannon said the drumming group has taken on a life of its own since the first session was held in May last year.
"We put on our debut performance at last month's Cabaret Kite, and they absolutely killed it," he said.
"This processional performance will be our next step, and its required us to put together some mobile percussion instruments to play during a walk."
During the procession, a series of mobile drummers will accompany the lantern parade, while a static drumming group will greet the parade when they arrive at Tremain's Mill.
Mr Shannon describes the drumming group as a fine example of 'community world music'.
"The people in the group have come from all walks of life, and what started as a group following simple Indian and Arabic drum styles has evolved into whatever each participant brings to the table," he said.
"You've got Sav [Andrew Alexis], who brings his hand pan in to create a whole bunch of different rhythms, someone brought an American Indian flute in the other day, there's been African drums; its truly morphed into its own beast thanks to our passionate participants."
Fast Cars and Dirty Beats writer and director Kate Smith said the drumming group was originally made possible through a micro grant from Arts OutWest.
"The group is immensely committed to the project, and the drummers will take part in a vibrant lantern procession that will run from Keystone 1889 to Tremain's Mill next Saturday, on the Winter Festival's opening night," Dr Smith said.
"This procession will complement a light installation at Tremain's Mill produced by local artist Nicole Welch in association with Wiradyuri elder Wirribee Leanna Carr-Smith.
"The Winter Festival is enhanced by local stories."
The procession will take place from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Saturday, July 2.
