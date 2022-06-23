Western Advocate

Bathurst Bushrangers' women to clash with Bathurst Giants in AFL Central West local derby

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:00am
GAME ON: Angela Evans booted three majors for Bathurst Bushrangers in their last game Orange Tigers. She'll be hoping for more against local rivals Bathurst Giants this Saturday. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

BATHURST Bushrangers coach Patrick Fisher is hoping a massive win over Orange Tigers last round can bode well for his team's clash with rivals Bathurst Giants this Saturday.

