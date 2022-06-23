BATHURST Bushrangers coach Patrick Fisher is hoping a massive win over Orange Tigers last round can bode well for his team's clash with rivals Bathurst Giants this Saturday.
Fisher's Bushrangers kept Orange goal-less in a 54-point thumping last Saturday, the Bathurst's clubs third win of the women's AFL Central West season so far.
While this Saturday's opposition will be a lot tougher - the Giants are outright leaders of the competition - Fisher believes his team is a chance at causing an upset.
"I feel like we're always a chance. It's footy right? Anyone can beat anyone on the day," he said.
"We're improving so much throughout the year, so anything is possible.
"We just came off a really good win against Orange, so confidence is high. We'll go in expecting to compete with them for four quarters and do the best to come away with a win."
While Bushrangers had that comfortable win over Orange, Fisher wants to see more improvement towards the tail end of games, as his team failed to kick a goal in the final term.
"The fourth quarter has been our big thing all year," he said.
"I think we ran out of legs by the end. We had a couple of injuries late on in the game, so we didn't have a bench.
"We'll just focus on playing four quarters of footy and not letting it up all game."
Fisher said it'll be crucial for the Bushrangers to win the ball in the midfield.
"I think it always starts in the midfield. If we can shut down our midfield, that will help because they have a great midfield," he said.
"I know Katie [Kennedy] is out at the moment, but Zoe [Peters] will play and she's been really good against us in the past. She'll be tough to shut down.
"Liv Johnston is having a great year in front of goal. If we can shut down their use, that will go a long way to us getting four points."
While there's plenty of stars of the Giants team, Fisher is expecting a big game from his captain Ciara Kearns and midfield Sonia Horn.
"Ciara, our captain, has been having a great year. She's our captain and leading goal kicking, which is awesome," he said.
"I think Sonia Horn in midfield, she's been great for us. She'll have a big too."
First bounce will be at 12.30pm at George Park 1.
