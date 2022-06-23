Western Advocate
Subscriber

Tamara Thompson, Olivia Johnston step into leadership roles to steer injury-ravaged Bathurst Giants

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:18am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BATHURST derby in the AFL Central West women's competition is a tough enough assignment on its own but taking part in one without your three regular team leaders is a whole different sort of challenge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.