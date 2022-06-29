It was 150 years ago this July that the Sisters of Saint Joseph arrived at Perthville, and current members of the congregation are looking forward to celebrating the milestone.
In 1872, the Sisters travelled by ship from Adelaide to Sydney, before making their way inland to Perthville.
Advertisement
Sister Helen Sullivan was working in Papua New Guinea when the Josephites celebrated 100 years since coming to NSW, so she is looking forward to being part of the sesquicentenary.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"It's lovely to be celebrating the work of all of those who have gone before us," Sr Helen said.
"I think it's magical that Perthville, a little place hidden away, is the first place in the whole of NSW they came to.
"To me Perthville is the little Bethlehem, who would have thought that Jesus would be born in Bethlehem and who would have thought that the Josephites in NSW would come to a little place called Perthville."
The sesquicentenary will be held on July 16, celebrated with a Mass at the Catholic Cathedral, led by Bishop Michael McKenna.
The service will be followed by a light lunch and the launch of an audio app that was created, outlining the congregation's history.
Sister Ruth Croome entered the convent in 1955, with the role taking her around NSW educating students.
Sr Croome has created some lifelong memories as a Josephite and said it's wonderful that the community is celebrating the 150-year anniversary of the congregation's arrival in NSW.
"I think it's a hooray for what has been," she said.
"It's wonderful that they're appreciating the fact that we came here 150 years ago.
"I think this celebration is celebrating the work of those Sisters who had to go through a lot of hardships, and all the accomplishments they managed.
"It wasn't always easy and they did remarkable things."
As the Ministry of the Sisters grew, the 11 Dioceses across the state were developed.
Though the number of Sisters has decreased over time, Sr Helen said it hasn't detracted from the tremendous network of Josephites who still do great things in the community.
"They say to me, 'Are you worried because we haven't got any young ones?' and I say no, because it's all God's work," she said.
Advertisement
Sisters past and present will be celebrated at the sesquicentenary in July and all are invited to join.
Sr Anne Porter, said she and the NSW Regional Leadership team, extended a warm welcome to the community to attend the Sesquicentenary Mass. Following the Mass the launch of the audio guide for the St Joseph's Heritage and Conference Centre will take place at 2.30pm.
Those wishing to attend the event are asked to RSVP as soon as possible for catering purposes. Please contact Sr Berenice Cornish RSJ on 0418 681 949 or email berenice.cornish@sosj.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.