With a love for fashion that developed at an early age, two Bathurst women have made their dream a reality over the last eight years.
After dabbling in the fashion industry, mother-daughter duo Jean and Amelia Hines decided to jump right in, opening up a shop called Belle Chemise [now Diversity Fashion].
Initially the ladies' wear store was wholesale, but with experience in designing the pair created their own label and turned the business into a boutique.
"My mum has been making her own clothes since she was little," Ms Hines said.
"I went to design school after leaving school here. I went to Sydney and did fashion design and business and few different things."
After two years on the corner of Stewart and Keppel Streets, Belle Chemise relocated further down Keppel Street, to its current premises, and was renamed Diversity Fashion.
The store stocks a range of brands including clothes designed by Ms Hines and her mum.
Aware of the fact that everyone has different bodies and different preferences, the Diversity Fashion label was created to do just that, provide diversity.
"Everyone's different, hence the name," Ms Hines said.
"People have different tastes, they've got different bodies, they're different sizes, how they want to look, how they want the clothes to feel and fit.
"There's so many variables it's crazy."
Ms Hines said customer feedback is very important to her, because it often helps with the designing process.
Being able to cater to their customers brings the Diversity Fashion team satisfaction.
"To have someone who wants to part with their money for something that we have created is a big ego boost," Ms Hines said.
The Diversity Fashion label is now Australian-made accredited, which means a lot to Ms Hines.
Everything they design is made by Bathurst sewers, the shop employs local residents and most of the customers live in the region.
Ms Hines said they enjoy being able to support locals and keep money as close to home as possible.
"We've become Australian-made accredited, and that means a lot," she said.
"It means that we're helping the Bathurst community but also helping the money stay in Australia rather than going overseas."
Ms Hines said one of her favourite parts of the business is the loyal staff and customers Diversity Fashion has had over the years.
While supporting local is important to the business, it can't be done without the community's support in return.
To get involved with the community spirit over the Winter Festival, Diversity Fashion is holding a sale where everything storewide is buy one get one half price.
